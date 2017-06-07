(New throughout, updates prices, market activity and comments
NEW YORK/LONDON, June 7 Raw sugar futures rose
further off last week's 15-month low on Wednesday and arabica
coffee advanced on expectations of cold weather in top grower
Brazil, while cocoa on ICE Futures U.S. eased.
SUGAR
* July raw sugar settled up 0.16 cent, or 1.14
percent, at 14.14 cents per lb after climbing to 14.32 cents on
short-covering.
* Dealers said the market was monitoring weather in Brazil,
where forecasts for further rains could lead to short-term
disruptions to production in pockets of the cane region.
* "The market might need several more days of this (slow
recovery) before it dispels the impression it is still teetering
on the edge of a cliff," Commonwealth Bank of Australia analyst
Tobin Gorey said in a market note.
* The low prices have also spurred some industry buying and
fuelled expectations that Brazilian producers could start
favouring ethanol over sugar.
* "The ethanol parity is now at 13 cents," said Carlos Mera,
senior commodities analyst at Rabobank. "And, I think, 1 cent
above that, it will already start incentivising ethanol to some
extent. And that's not far from where we are now. We're just on
top of that."
* Brazil's millers can divert cane to produce ethanol for
the domestic market or sugar for export.
* August white sugar settled up $4.3, or 1.04
percent, at $418.20 per tonne.
COFFEE
* July arabica coffee settled up 0.2 cent, or 0.16
percent, at $1.2575 per lb.
* Dealers said the market was still watching the weather
outlook in top producer Brazil with a cold snap expected in the
next few days in some areas but no immediate threat to crops
anticipated.
* "It’s going to be getting cold in Brazil this weekend,
probably not enough to damage anything but it’s a wake-up call
for the shorts," said Jack Scoville, a vice president with Price
Futures Group in Chicago.
* July robusta settled down $13, or 0.65 percent, at
$1,972 per tonne.
COCOA
* July New York cocoa settled down $12, or 0.61
percent, at $1,963 per tonne, while July London cocoa
settled down 10 pounds, or 0.65 percent, at 1,530 pounds per
tonne.
* Dealers said the market remained choppy and dominated by
speculative activity with producers generally well sold and
industry with sufficient cover.
(Reporting by Nigel Hunt and Ana Ionova in London and Chris
Prentice in New York; editing by David Clarke and David
Gregorio)