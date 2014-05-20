* Dividend investing back in fashion as rally falters
* Low bond yields limit alternatives to equities
* Vodafone, Apple, BHP Billiton screen as reliable payers
LONDON, May 20 Global investors are hunting for
reliable dividend payouts as they grapple with jittery equity
markets and meagre bond yields, marking the revival of an
investment style that has been shunned for the past two years.
Dividend investing is back in vogue as lofty equity
valuations, amid still sluggish economic growth, cap the
potential for further share price gains while low bond yields
limit the attraction of fixed-income assets.
Having lagged a market rally over the past two years, the
MSCI World High Dividend Yield Index has
outperformed this year as more cyclical sectors, such as
Internet companies and small caps, falter and yields on
lower-rated bonds remain depressed.
"People have become more risk averse and that is a big
element of the dividend story," said Andrew Parry, chief
executive officer of Hermes Sourcecap, which manages assets
worth 2.4 billion euros ($3.29 billion).
"And with bond yields so utterly low ... you buy equities to
bolster your returns."
The MSCI World High Dividend Yield Index offers a yield of
3.8 percent, compared to 2.5 percent for the broader MSCI World
Index and 1.8 percent for global bonds in a Bank
of America Merrill Lynch index, Datastream data showed.
The dividend index underperformed the market in 2012 and
2013 as investors bet on economic recovery and leaned towards
stocks with high growth prospects, such as small-cap companies,
tech stocks like Facebook or Twitter and
euro-zone banks.
CAPITAL PRESERVATION
The high-dividend index is comprised of companies which
offer higher-than-average dividend yields and whose balance
sheet and earnings can sustain future payouts.
They include U.S. pharmaceutical and consumer goods company
Johnson & Johnson, Swiss food maker Nestle and
oil major Chevron.
"The focus should be on capital preservation," said Andrew
Lapthorne, head of quantitative equity research at Societe
Generale.
"You're not really looking for upside in the stock, you're
looking for stocks which do best if there is a market wobble.
For that, you always want to minimise your balance sheet risk
and dividend payments that are covered by profitability."
Global sectors that stand out for dividend payouts are
telecoms, utilities and oil & gas, with yields of between 3
percent and 4.5 percent, Datastream data showed.
Dividend investors must be careful to weigh high payout
ratios against the risk a company may be forced to cut its
dividend in the face of shrinking profit or mounting debt.
For this reason, fund managers screen for large-cap
companies which boast high returns and low debt, such as British
telecoms operator Vodafone, U.S. consumer technology
group Apple and global miner BHP Billiton
.
They are among 87 large caps that are expected to offer a
dividend yield of more than 5 percent on annual profit for this
year, carry a net debt pile worth less than half their equity
and have a return on equity of more than 20 percent, according
to StarMine data.
"Dividend investing is attractive in the current
environment," John Ventre, head of multi-manager at Old Mutual
Global Investors, which manages assets worth 6.2 billion pounds
($10.43 billion).
"(But) the yield needs to be sustainable, so you should be
looking for stocks which won't need to cut their dividend."
($1 = 0.5942 British pounds)
($1 = 0.7297 euros)
