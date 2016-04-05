(Repeats Friday item with data link; no changes to text)
By Rahul Karunakar and Hari Kishan
April 1 The rout in global stock markets earlier
this year has dented optimism among even the most bullish of
equity market analysts polled by Reuters, who now reckon only
half of around 20 major stock markets will gain in the year
When interviewed at the end of the first quarter on their
views, many strategists had little to say about broad trends.
Instead they were fixated on what the U.S. Federal Reserve will
do with interest rates, cited by a majority as the biggest risk
to their outlooks.
The March 17-31 Reuters poll of over 250 equity strategists,
analysts and fund managers from around the world is the latest
in a series of surveys over the past year in which respondents
markedly lowered forecasts.
Only half of the around 20 major stock indices surveyed were
forecast to trade higher at the end of this year from where they
started it. Just three months ago, analysts had predicted all
would rise.
"We've come a long way back from the depths of despair six
or seven weeks ago. We think between now and the end of the year
the market grinds higher, but it's not going to be without an
uptick in volatility," said Leo Grohowski, chief investment
officer of BNY Mellon Wealth Management in New York.
Since last August, financial markets have been on a
roller-coaster ride. China devalued its currency, sending
shockwaves through foreign exchange markets, fanning
already-smouldering global growth concerns that have not gone
away.
Fed Chair Janet Yellen just recently cited those concerns as
a reason for the central bank's downgrade to expecting two not
four rate hikes this year.
Tumbling commodity prices and lingering concerns about scant
consumer inflation after so much global monetary stimulus have
also kept many investors on the defensive, and for a while in
January and February, in full-blown market panic.
March turned out to be a sweet spot for stock markets as
many regained composure, partly on a rebound in crude oil prices
as well as an unexpectedly large pile of new monetary stimulus
from the European Central Bank.
But major sovereign bond yields fell during the first
quarter of this year.
FUNDS ALSO DEFENSIVE
The fact so few expect a sudden rebound in those rock-bottom
yields shows investors aren't yet convinced that global
reflation and an acceleration in growth is at hand, leaving
prospects for stock markets very uncertain.
Top global fund managers recommended a cut to equity
allocations in their model portfolio to the lowest in at least
five years, according to a separate Reuters survey of asset
managers from around the world published this week.
Global bond strategists broadly concur, tempering yet again
their yield forecasts.
The latest Reuters stock markets polls showed that while the
turbulent sell-off in the S&P 500 is now over, 2016 may
end up being a forgettable year on lingering concerns over weak
earnings and a still-strong dollar.
Key European stock markets are forecast to gain roughly 8
percent from current levels by the end of 2016.
"We expect equity indices to recover in Q2 from oversold
levels, followed by low single-digit quarterly declines in the
second half," said Roland Kaloyan, head of European equity
strategy at Societe Generale. "Our targets would mean an
essentially flat S&P 500 by year-end vs current levels, with
Japan and Europe up by mid single digits."
The outlook for emerging markets, which have had a terrible
few years of outflows in favour of developed ones, is now
improving slightly. Emerging market assets had a bad start to
2016 as well but have since found their footing. (reut.rs/1ZKAaO6).
Major stock indices from Latin America to Asia are expected
to gain on average about 6 percent from now until year-end,
while developed markets are set to rise about 5 percent.
Brazilian shares, which fell by a third in the
second half of 2015, have rallied nearly 40 percent from a 2009
low in January and reclaimed more than half of the previous
year's losses since then, making it the world's top performing
major market.
But with the economy still in dire straits, that rally,
based on investor bets that embattled President Dilma Rousseff
may soon be impeached, has probably run its course.
There is limited upside, too, for Mexican stocks after the
benchmark IPC index hit a near two-year high earlier this
month.
India's BSE Sensex is forecast to recoup this
year's losses and rally over 10 percent to the end of the year
on further improvement in the economy, which is already
outperforming most in Asia.
But the spectre of an even more sluggish Chinese economy
still casts a shadow. East Asian stocks will have a choppy ride
this year, with some markets managing modest gains.
