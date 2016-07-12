By Ross Finley and Rahul Karunakar
LONDON/BENGALURU, July 12 Optimism about stock
market performance this year has wilted, with investors fretting
about the global economy and unexpected shocks likely to condemn
most key indices to a weaker performance than thought just a few
months ago.
The latest Reuters poll of over 250 analysts, fund managers
and brokers worldwide taken June 27-July 11 also showed an
intensifying pull between stretched share prices - with Wall
Street at a record high - and bond markets, with most government
bond yields at record lows and vast swathes of them negative.
Strategists at Citi have noted that the gap between the
global government bond benchmark yield, just 0.5 percent, and
the dividend yield on global equities of about 2.7 percent, is
the widest in 60 years, and on that basis, stocks look
attractive.
Ten of the indexes polled are expected to be lower by the
end of the year when just three months ago the consensus view
among forecasters was that they would be up, in some cases
significantly. [Graphic: tmsnrt.rs/29t4c95
]
But the poll results do not provide a definitive picture on
where forecasters are recommending investors put their money,
although hopes remain high once again that next year will be
better, particularly for struggling emerging markets.
The Bank of England is set to reverse course in response to
Britain's shock vote on June 23 to leave the European Union,
with rate cuts and renewed government bond purchases nearly
certain in an attempt to limit the damage.
The trouble is, even though the vast majority polled don't
expect any financial crisis from Brexit, that shock has
increased risk aversion, as well as the risk a likely British
recession may have ripple effects well beyond its borders.
Expectations for an interest rate rise in the United States
have also faded despite a surprisingly strong jobs report last
week, triggering a rally in stocks and U.S. Treasuries.
So while in past years the prospect of more central bank
cash might have lit a fire under the stock market, there is a
clear sense now of pessimism in the latest results about the
outlook for European shares, as well as Britain's FTSE 100.
"The Brexit vote has damaged the outlook for the global
economy and EPS (earnings per share). This is clearly unhelpful
for global equities. It also drove global bond yields down to
unprecedented levels, which has increased the relative income
attractions of equities," wrote Citi strategists in a note.
"These two opposing forces are likely to keep share prices
trapped in the current trading range. While Citi strategists
collectively forecast a 7 percent rise in global equities by
mid-2017, investors could probably generate a better return if
they wait for the next dip."
Even on Wall Street, where stocks had their worst start to
the year ever only to rally back to a record high, in large part
on optimism about the economy, many are now cautious, especially
ahead of a presidential election in November.
"It's Brexit one day, election issues the next. We've been
telling clients to sort of buckle up," said Jeff Mortimer,
director of investment strategy for BNY Mellon Wealth
Management.
However, with increasing central bank ownership of a
government bond market limited in size by fiscal restraint,
stock and bond prices are likely to continue rising, simply
because the money that's been created has to go somewhere.
The European Central Bank also has both feet on the
accelerator, having launched its latest aggressive expansion to
its stimulus well before the Brexit vote. Now many are
speculating it may have to consider doing even more to make sure
the euro zone economy doesn't veer off track as a result.
Perhaps unexpectedly, the most optimistic outlook appears to
be for Japan, where stocks have been beaten down by a soaring
yen and a moribund economy.
In addition to a much lengthier and more aggressive central
bank stimulus programme than in Europe, more fiscal stimulus is
in the pipeline there after elections at the weekend where Prime
Minister Shinzo Abe was victorious.
Indian shares are also expected to perform well on relative
stability compared with other Asian economies, although
forecasts are markedly less optimistic for the remainder of the
year than those taken three months ago.
For Asia more widely, as well as Latin America, forecasters
were less upbeat, looking past the U.S. presidential election
and potential near-term trouble as a result of Brexit to peg
2017 for a rebound.
"There are likely to be more periodic sell-offs in risky
assets in the months ahead, but we do not expect these to
prevent EM (emerging market) stocks from performing reasonably
well," wrote David Rees, senior markets economist at Capital
Economics.
"If anything, the vote for 'Brexit' appears likely to ensure
that global monetary conditions remain looser for longer," he
wrote. "This, along with relatively low valuations, will support
EM equities in the next 18 months."
(Additional reporting and polling from reporters in Seoul,
Shanghai, Sydney, Tokyo, London, Frankfurt, Milan, Moscow,
Johannesburg, New York, Brasilia, Sao Paulo, Toronto and
Bengaluru; Editing by Adrian Croft)