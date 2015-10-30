* EPS growth forecast for European firms cut sharply
* Expensive valuations to put pressure on equities
* Earnings beat in Europe lags United States
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Oct 30 Europe's earnings season is
nearing the halfway point but already a batch of profit warnings
and some disappointing results are souring hopes for the kind of
slam-dunk earnings recovery that would support a share rally.
Companies from BASF, the world's largest
chemicals group by sales, to Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk
, Swedish telecom equipment maker Ericsson
and oil major Royal Dutch Shell have either warned on
profits or disappointed with their results.
This has not derailed European equities, which are on track
to see their best monthly gains in October since 2011. Bullish
strategists at BofA-Merrill Lynch and Citi reiterated their
calls to keep buying Europe against a backdrop of European
Central Bank stimulus and weak inflation.
But this earnings season, which was supposed to offer an
extra leg-up to the stock market rebound and contrast favourably
with the United States, is failing to stir up enthusiasm.
"We need a strong earnings momentum to justify the current
lofty valuations and push share prices further higher, but
that's not happening," said Christian Stocker, equity strategist
at UniCredit in Munich.
"I don't see a lasting positive impulse coming from the
reporting season and see only a marginal increase in equities in
the remaining weeks of the year."
Thomson Reuters Datastream shows analysts now expect
earnings per share (EPS) growth of just 1.4 percent in Europe
this year, down from forecasts of more than 10 percent at the
start of 2015.
About two-fifths of companies in the STOXX Europe 600
have announced third-quarter results so far, of which
51 percent have exceeded forecasts, Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S data
shows, against a long-term average of 49 percent. On the revenue
front, 45 percent of firms have beaten predictions, lower than a
long-term average of 55 percent.
European earnings are set to fall 12 percent in the quarter
from a year ago, while revenues are seen down 8.5 percent,
according to StarMine's "blend" estimates, which take into
account reported results and forecasts by top-rated analysts.
That compares with an expected drop of 1.9 percent in
third-quarter earnings in the United States and a 3.5 percent
fall in revenues. Out of the 54 percent of U.S. firms that have
announced results so far, 75 percent have met or beaten
estimates.
Although European companies have benefited from a weaker
euro, many are exposed to the emerging markets slowdown as well
as pricing pressure that is hampering already record low
margins.
"It's not really a broad-based earnings recovery," said
Gerhard Schwarz, head of equity strategy at Baader Bank in
Munich. "Many companies are tilted towards the emerging markets
growth story and that is certainly something that is no longer
there right now. I would not be too confident that we will see a
more positive outcome for earnings going forward."
A Reuters poll this month predicted the STOXX Europe 600
index would end 2015 at around 371 points, the level it is
hovering at now. Stretched valuations are one of the factors
prompting investors to trade cautiously, analysts said.
Datastream shows European firms trade on 14.8 times their 12
month forward earnings, against a 10-year average of 12 times.
So while markets appear for now to be taking heart that
central bank policy remains accommodative, the pressure is still
on for a long-awaited earnings recovery to deliver.
"The earnings season so far hasn't been bad, but not stellar
either," said Philippe Gijsels, head of research at BNP Paribas
Fortis Global Markets in Brussels.
