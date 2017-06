NEW DELHI, April 24 Global sugar surplus is likely to fall to 3 million tonnes in 2012/13 from around 6 million tonnes estimated for the current year, Sergey Gudoshnikov, a senior economist at International Sugar Organization said on Tuesday.

Global sugar demand was rising by 2 percent annually, he said. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta and Mayank Bhardwaj; editing by Malini Menon)