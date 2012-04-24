(Adds quotes, details)
NEW DELHI, April 24 Global sugar surplus is
likely to halve to 3 million tonnes in 2012/13 as key producers
are unlikely to increase their output to meet a 2 percent rise
in annual demand, a senior economist at International Sugar
Organization (ISO) said on Tuesday.
However, a higher-than-expected output from China and
Thailand could prop up the current year's surplus to up to 6
million tonnes from 5.2 million tonnes estimated in February,
Sergey Gudoshnikov told reporters on Tuesday.
The ISO is likely to release its revised figures on May 11,
he said.
"The projection of a decline in the global sugar surplus in
2012/13 is based primarily on assumption of a 2 percent annual
rise in demand," Gudoshnikov said, adding production in Brazil
and India are unlikely to rise next year.
By 0830 GMT, May raw sugar on ICE was up 0.5 percent
at 22.02 cents a lb.
Sugar year runs from October to September.
India, the world's top producer after Brazil, may produce
24.5 million tonnes sugar in 2012/13 against 25.8 million tonnes
estimated for the current year, he said.
The surplus in 2012/13 would also depend on the quantity of
cane diverted for ethanol production in Brazil and monsoon rains
in key sugar producing states in India, Gudoshnikov said.
Poor monsoon rains had forced India, the world's top sugar
consumer, to import 2.5 million tonnes of the sweetener in
2008/09, sending raw sugar prices to multi-year highs.
Gudoshnikov, however, maintained that despite a likely fall
in surplus next year, in the short term, "fundamentals does not
support any increase in global prices".
Raw sugar prices fell to 11-month lows last week on ample
supplies.
(Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta and Mayank Bhardwaj; writing by
Rajendra Jadhav; editing by Malini Menon)