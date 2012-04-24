(Adds quotes, details)

NEW DELHI, April 24 Global sugar surplus is likely to halve to 3 million tonnes in 2012/13 as key producers are unlikely to increase their output to meet a 2 percent rise in annual demand, a senior economist at International Sugar Organization (ISO) said on Tuesday.

However, a higher-than-expected output from China and Thailand could prop up the current year's surplus to up to 6 million tonnes from 5.2 million tonnes estimated in February, Sergey Gudoshnikov told reporters on Tuesday.

The ISO is likely to release its revised figures on May 11, he said.

"The projection of a decline in the global sugar surplus in 2012/13 is based primarily on assumption of a 2 percent annual rise in demand," Gudoshnikov said, adding production in Brazil and India are unlikely to rise next year.

By 0830 GMT, May raw sugar on ICE was up 0.5 percent at 22.02 cents a lb.

Sugar year runs from October to September.

India, the world's top producer after Brazil, may produce 24.5 million tonnes sugar in 2012/13 against 25.8 million tonnes estimated for the current year, he said.

The surplus in 2012/13 would also depend on the quantity of cane diverted for ethanol production in Brazil and monsoon rains in key sugar producing states in India, Gudoshnikov said.

Poor monsoon rains had forced India, the world's top sugar consumer, to import 2.5 million tonnes of the sweetener in 2008/09, sending raw sugar prices to multi-year highs.

Gudoshnikov, however, maintained that despite a likely fall in surplus next year, in the short term, "fundamentals does not support any increase in global prices".

Raw sugar prices fell to 11-month lows last week on ample supplies. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta and Mayank Bhardwaj; writing by Rajendra Jadhav; editing by Malini Menon)