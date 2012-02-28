* Surplus to fall to 5-7 mln T in 2012/13 - Olam
* NY sugar to find floor at 20 cents/lb
(Adds details)
By Apornrath Phoonphongphiphat
BANGKOK, Feb 28 The global sugar surplus
could fall more than 40 percent in the next crop year as an
expected decline in output in Europe may offset rising supply
from India and Thailand, Olam Europe senior analyst John
Stansfield said on Tuesday.
"We expect to see a good crop in India and Thailand, while
production in Europe may not be quite as good -- maybe we could
see a drop of around 10 percent in sugar production from
Russia," Stansfield said at a conference in the Thai capital.
Stansfield pegged global surplus at 9 million tonnes in the
current 2011/12 crop year, but supply was expected to exceed
demand by only 5 to 7 million tonnes in the next 2012/13 crop
year.
The forecast for the current crop year was unchanged from
one made by Olam at a meeting in Dubai on Feb. 7.
Thailand, the world's second-largest sugar exporter after
Brazil, is forecast to produce a record 9.9 million tonnes of
sugar in 2011/12 and export 7.5 million tonnes in 2012,
according to a senior Thai official.
India, the world's largest consumer, is estimated to produce
26 million tonnes of sugar 2011/12, higher than the annual
demand of about 22 million tonnes, according to trade estimates
in India.
Stansfield said even though the surplus was expected to
shrink in the next crop year, the amount of sugar available in
the global market was still high and could put weigh on raw
sugar futures in New York.
"It's smaller but it still significant when you add it
together. Then surplus becomes 9 plus 6 equal 15. Prices will
fall anyway," said Stansfield, adding that prices are expected
to find a floor at 20 cents/lb.
He said the 20 cent level was roughly the price where
factories would opt to make ethanol rather than sugar from cane.
"Prices would fall towards the ethanol value in Brazil,
which means the ethanol (industry) could provide a potential
floor at 20 cents per lb," Stansfield said.
New York's March contract rose 0.31 cents to end at 26.50
cents/lb on Monday, having earlier risen to the highest intraday
level for the spot contract since Oct. 28, 2011, on expectations
of a large delivery when the contract expires this week.
The front-month contract rallied to a 30-year peak of around
36 cents in February 2011 after a cyclone hit Australia, one of
the world's main exporters.
(Editing by Lewa Pardomuan and Sugita Katyal)