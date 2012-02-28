* Surplus to fall to 5-7 mln T in 2012/13 - Olam

* NY sugar to find floor at 20 cents/lb (Adds details)

By Apornrath Phoonphongphiphat

BANGKOK, Feb 28 The global sugar surplus could fall more than 40 percent in the next crop year as an expected decline in output in Europe may offset rising supply from India and Thailand, Olam Europe senior analyst John Stansfield said on Tuesday.

"We expect to see a good crop in India and Thailand, while production in Europe may not be quite as good -- maybe we could see a drop of around 10 percent in sugar production from Russia," Stansfield said at a conference in the Thai capital.

Stansfield pegged global surplus at 9 million tonnes in the current 2011/12 crop year, but supply was expected to exceed demand by only 5 to 7 million tonnes in the next 2012/13 crop year.

The forecast for the current crop year was unchanged from one made by Olam at a meeting in Dubai on Feb. 7.

Thailand, the world's second-largest sugar exporter after Brazil, is forecast to produce a record 9.9 million tonnes of sugar in 2011/12 and export 7.5 million tonnes in 2012, according to a senior Thai official.

India, the world's largest consumer, is estimated to produce 26 million tonnes of sugar 2011/12, higher than the annual demand of about 22 million tonnes, according to trade estimates in India.

Stansfield said even though the surplus was expected to shrink in the next crop year, the amount of sugar available in the global market was still high and could put weigh on raw sugar futures in New York.

"It's smaller but it still significant when you add it together. Then surplus becomes 9 plus 6 equal 15. Prices will fall anyway," said Stansfield, adding that prices are expected to find a floor at 20 cents/lb.

He said the 20 cent level was roughly the price where factories would opt to make ethanol rather than sugar from cane.

"Prices would fall towards the ethanol value in Brazil, which means the ethanol (industry) could provide a potential floor at 20 cents per lb," Stansfield said.

New York's March contract rose 0.31 cents to end at 26.50 cents/lb on Monday, having earlier risen to the highest intraday level for the spot contract since Oct. 28, 2011, on expectations of a large delivery when the contract expires this week.

The front-month contract rallied to a 30-year peak of around 36 cents in February 2011 after a cyclone hit Australia, one of the world's main exporters.

(Editing by Lewa Pardomuan and Sugita Katyal)