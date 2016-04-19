LONDON, April 19 Sovereign wealth fund (SWF)
assets increased by $200 billion in the year to March 2016 and
now stand at $6.51 trillion despite recent market volatility and
low oil prices, data from research provider Preqin showed on
Tuesday.
That represents a yearly growth rate of about 3 percent,
compared with rates of 16-17 percent in previous years. But SWFs
now hold more than double the assets seen in 2009 when the
aggregate AUM totalled $3.22 trillion.
The growth was driven by non-commodity funds, which added
some $290 billion in assets, whilst SWFs reliant on windfall
revenues from oil and gas lost $10 billion, Preqin said.
With oil prices languishing at around $40 a barrel,
SWFs and central banks in oil-exporting countries such as
Norway, Russia and Saudi Arabia have been running down reserves
and liquidating assets to help bridge budget gaps.
"Recent macroeconomic conditions have posed a particular set
of challenges ... with falling commodities prices affecting the
source of funding for many funds, and global equity markets
remaining volatile," Preqin said.
"Given that many sovereign wealth funds are established by
oil-producing nations, it is perhaps unsurprising that the rate
of increase in assets has slowed."
Weak metals prices also took their toll on other commodity
driven funds, which saw their assets under management more than
half from $130 billion to $50 billion.
Overall, 45 percent of SWFs saw their assets increase over
the 12-month period, 36 percent saw a decrease and 19 percent
saw their assets remain the same as in March 2015.
Data from eVestment released in March showed heavy
redemptions of "passive" or index-tracking strategies by SWFs,
with a total $46.4 billion pulled from third party managers in
2015.
Preqin said a rising proportion of SWFs now actively invest
in alternative assets, although fixed income and public equity
holdings still comprise the bulk of most portfolios.
Some 62 percent of funds invest in both real estate and
infrastructure, deemed attractive because of the illiquidity
premium. About 55 percent invest in private equity, up from 47
percent in 2015, and 35 percent invest in private debt.
SWFs based in the Middle East and Asia accounted for 76
percent of all industry capital, but Preqin noted 14 new fund
launches in the last six years, and said Bolivia and the
Philippines were reportedly in discussions to launch new funds.
(Reporting by Claire Milhench Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)