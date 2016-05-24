(Company corrects company name in paragraph 13 to Invesco Asset
Management Ltd, not Invesco Perpetual)
* 35 pct of sovereign funds now invest in private debt -
Preqin
* $186.5 billion raised to invest in private debt at March
2016
* Competition for assets could chase returns down
By Claire Milhench
LONDON, May 24 Demand from sovereign wealth
funds seeking higher returns than those on mainstream bonds is
helping drive a boom in specialist private debt vehicles that
can provide loans for everything from aircraft leasing to
lawsuit financing.
Such specialist funds make their returns in a number of
ways, including lending to small and medium-sized firms,
investing in distressed assets or by providing infrastructure
project finance.
Once a niche sector, the private debt industry's assets
under management swelled to an estimated $523 billion as of last
June from $483 billion at the end of 2014, according to research
provider Preqin in the latest data available.
Not long ago, such investments might have been too risky for
the $6.5 trillion sovereign wealth sector, which invests
governments' rainy-day savings, mainly from oil earnings.
But some 35 percent of the sovereign funds in Preqin's
74-strong survey now invest in private debt, up 11 percentage
points from 2015, Preqin says.
The draw for SWFs, increasingly facing calls from
governments to help fund budget deficits, is simply the yield
that private debt offers. The average return generated by
private debt firms tracked by Preqin was 5.76 percent over one
year to Sept. 30, 2015, the most recent reporting data.
Faced with zero or negative rates in Western bond markets, a
sovereign fund willing to sacrifice daily liquidity and lock up
cash for longer can reap rich rewards.
"Liquid fixed income yields have compressed - that's a tough
place to be for investors seeking yield," said Sanjay Patel,
head of Europe at alternative investor Apollo Global Management,
which has some $124 billion invested in credit.
Conversely, mezzanine debt has delivered a median average
internal rate of return of 8-10 percent, whilst distressed debt
has delivered 14-16 percent, according to a paper by Amin Rajan,
chief executive of Create Research, in which he analyses Preqin
data going back to the 1980s.
Mezzanine debt is a layer of financing that sits between
senior debt and equity in a company's capital structure. This
segment has attracted the most SWF interest so far, according to
Preqin data, selected by 81 percent of SWF investors in private
debt.
Distressed debt is the next most popular, attracting 69
percent of the SWFs who invest in private debt, then direct
lending, which attracts 54 percent, Preqin said.
The industry has also grown due to the need for alternative
financing since 2008 as global banks retreated from lending
after the financial crisis, creating an opening for non-bank
lenders especially in Europe and the United States.
"That has created quite an attractive investment
opportunity," said Alex Miller, head of EMEA sovereigns, Middle
East and Africa institutional sales at Invesco Asset Management
Ltd. "When something is in short supply it can be priced
reasonably well."
Specialist vehicles targeting private debt investments have
raised bumper sums in recent years, with KKR closing a fund in
April at $3.35 billion, whilst Fortress raised $5 billion for
the largest distressed debt fund closed to new money in 2015.
DRY POWDER
Private lending is not without its risks, but these are more
apparent where SWFs have forayed into bilateral loans - Abu
Dhabi's IPIC, for instance, is locked in a bitter dispute with
Malaysia's 1MDB over $1.2 billion that the former says it is
owed.
Another example is a $25 million loan made by Abu Dhabi
Investment Council (ADIC) to Mongolia's Golomt Bank that went
sour in 2014.
Advocates for private debt funds argue that investing via
these specialist vehicles enables investors to access a diverse
set of credits and spread default risk.
Preqin estimates that such funds currently have $186.5
billion of "dry powder" available to invest. But deployment of
so much capital could drive down returns, some fear.
Already infrastructure project finance debt, which has been
popular with SWFs, has suffered some spread compression as more
money chases the asset class, said Declan Canavan, head of
alternative strategies at JP Morgan Asset Management.
But mezzanine debt, which is harder to originate and
structure, and niche areas such as leasing of aircraft, cars and
office equipment, or lending to small law firms, still offer
potential, he added.
Others are venturing outside the United States and Europe
for untapped opportunities. Abu Dhabi-listed investment firm
Waha Capital is planning a fund focused on private lending to
small companies in the Middle East where big banks tend to lend
mostly to large or state-controlled entities.
"The real challenge is whether there are enough good
investment opportunities to deliver (8-15 percent) returns,"
Apollo's Patel said. "As a fund manager, you don't want to chase
yield down. We are already seeing some credit quality
deterioration, across all credit."
(Editing by Hugh Lawson)