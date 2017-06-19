* STORY-On sovereign investors and climate change:
LONDON, June 19 The Asset Owners Disclosure Project (AODP) is an independent
not-for-profit organisation which aims to alert asset owners to the risks posed by climate
change. Its AODP Global Climate 500 index, published at the end of April, rates the world's
biggest asset owners - pension funds, insurers, sovereign wealth funds, foundations and
endowments - on their success at managing climate risk within their portfolios.
2017 AODP GLOBAL CLIMATE LEADERS (SELECTED NAMES)
2017 2017 NAME TYPE COUNTRY
RATING RANK
AAA 1 Local Government Super Pension Fund Australia
AAA 2 Environment Agency Pension Fund Pension Fund UK
AAA 3 New York State Common Retirement Pension Fund USA
Fund
AAA 3 First State Super Pension Fund Australia
AAA 5 Stichting Pensioenfonds ABP Pension Fund Netherlands
AAA 6 Pensioenfonds Zorg en Welzijn Pension Fund Netherlands
AAA 7 Kommunal Landspensjonskasse Pension Fund Norway
Gjensidige Forsikringsselskap
(KLP)
AAA 8 Fjarde AP-Fonden (AP4) Pension Fund Sweden
AAA 9 Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Pension Fund Finland
Insurance Company
AAA 10 Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Pension Fund Finland
Company
AAA 11 Fonds de Reserve pour les SWF France
Retraites (FRR)
AAA 15 New Zealand Superannuation Fund SWF New Zealand
AA 24 Caisse des Depots (CDC) SWF France
AA 28 California Public Employees Pension Fund USA
Retirement System (CalPERS)
AA 29 California State Teachers' Pension Fund USA
Retirement System (CalSTRS)
BBB 44 Government Pension Fund Global SWF Norway
BB 56 Ireland Strategic Investment SWF Ireland
Fund (ISIF)
2017 AODP GLOBAL CLIMATE LARGEST LAGGARDS (BY AUM)
NAME COUNTRY TYPE AUM ($ BLN)
China Investment Corporation China SWF 814
Saudi Arabian Monetary Agency Saudi Arabia SWF 654
Kuwait Investment Authority Kuwait SWF 592
SAFE Investment Company China SWF 568
Mitsui Mutual Life Insurance Japan Insurance Company 493
Zenkyoren Japan Insurance Company 477
Thrift Savings Plan USA Pension Fund 458
China Life Insurance (Group) Company China Insurance Company 445
Hong Kong Monetary Authority China SWF 406
Qatar Investment Authority Qatar SWF 304
Note: AODP says that a lack of transparency prevents it from identifying increased low
carbon investment by China's institutions.
Source: Asset Owners Disclosure Project
(Reporting by Claire Milhench; editing by Anna Willard)