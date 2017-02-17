* Sovereign funds hiring specialists for private equity
exposure
* Aim is to sweat assets harder, cut costs and gain control
* Local offices help funds source proprietary deals
By Claire Milhench
LONDON, Feb 17 Some of the world's biggest
sovereign wealth funds are increasingly striking their own
private equity deals rather than relying on external fund
managers, in a drive to cut costs and gain more control.
With some $6.5 trillion in assets, sovereign investors
already account for 19 percent of capital committed to private
equity, according to data from research firm Preqin.
But mega-funds such as the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority
(ADIA), Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) and
Singapore's GIC, are hiring specialists to find or vet deals -
enabling them to negotiate with private equity firms from a
position of strength or to go it alone.
In 2012 sovereign investors participated in just 77 direct
private equity deals. By 2016, that had risen to 137, Thomson
Reuters data shows. Deal value more than trebled to $45.2
billion from $14.8 billion.
For target companies it could mean longer-term investors
with deeper pockets. Private equity funds typically look to sell
within three to five years, but sovereign funds often an take
investment view stretching over decades.
The trend is driven partly by a need to work assets harder
as returns shrink, and partly by a conviction that
only through originating or structuring deals themselves can
sovereign funds get what they want.
"It's a natural evolution. If you do it yourself, you not
only reduce the fees, you get greater control over the pricing
of the deal," said Babak Nikravesh, a San Francisco-based
partner at law firm Hogan Lovells, who represents sovereign
investors.
This allows funds to better protect their interests when
markets go south. One sovereign investor who spoke on condition
of anonymity said that during the global financial crisis, some
external funds behaved irrationally.
"They had different liability streams than us, so they were
under pressure to sell at a time when they should have been
investing more," the source said. "Going more direct means you
don't have to worry about whether your interests are aligned
with other investors'."
Some funds still rely on private equity funds to find deals
and commit capital on their behalf, but not many can take the
amount of capital the sovereign investors want to commit. There
is also growing disenchantment with the industry's traditional 2
percent management fee and 20 percent performance fee model.
A Preqin survey found 39 percent of institutional investors
polled in December 2016 cited fees as one of the key challenges
facing the industry, up from 19 percent in 2015.
"The fees are very high and swallow a large chunk of the
returns, so there is a big desire to look at how can they do
this more efficiently," said Elliot Hentov, head of policy and
research in the official institutions group at State Street
Global Advisors.
For the oil-backed funds, low oil prices mean the days of
plenty are over, while lacklustre returns from publicly listed
assets mean more funds are missing targets. As a
result, sovereign funds may be under pressure to manage their
portfolios more actively.
HIRING TALENT
To this end, Saudi's PIF signalled a switch to a higher-
risk, more-active strategy when it purchased a $3.5 billion
stake in Uber last year.
It recruited Kevin O'Donnell from Kaiser Permanente as head
of global private equity and is the lead investment
partner in a technology fund jointly established with Japan's
Softbank Group .
ADIA, estimated by the SWF Institute to have some $792
billion in assets, has added people with direct transaction
experience and hired regional and sector specialists in its
private equity department. This now has around 40 investment
professionals headed by ex-GE executive Sherwood Dodge.
The aim is to participate earlier in originating, valuing
and structuring deals alongside private equity firms. Together
with TDR Capital, ADIA was one of the largest investors in the
acquisition of LeasePlan Corp.
And GIC, which has been at the forefront of the direct
investment trend, now has boots on the ground in San Francisco,
New York and London. Local offices help investors source
proprietary deals and avoid going through auctions, keeping
costs down.
GIC has landed a string of deals in the past year,
partnering with private equity firm Golden Gate Capital to take
U.S. telecoms group Neustar private and buying a
stake in digital maps company HERE, to name two.
Sovereign funds are also partnering more with their each
other, rather than relying on private equity firms. The Russian
Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) has joint investment vehicles with
China, Kuwait, Qatar, France and Korea, among others.
"When we invest with sovereign wealth partners, we help the
business and we can generate significant positive returns," said
its chief executive, Kirill Dmitriev. He cited a co-investment
in French glass manufacturer ARC International with Chinese and
Middle Eastern partners, which has helped ARC grow in China, the
Middle East and Russia.
But for the industry as a whole, it remains difficult to
tell whether going direct is more profitable than investing via
third parties. "In theory, you're saving money on management
fees, but it depends how good you are at choosing the
investments," said Nikravesh at Hogan Lovells.
(Editing by Larry King)