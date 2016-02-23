* Sovereign funds pulled about $213 bln from stocks in 2015
* Asset managers say SWFs behind shrinking portfolios
* Some SWFs still raising equity stakes in certain companies
By Claire Milhench
LONDON, Feb 23 Sovereign wealth funds (SWFs)
might take a further $404 billion out of global listed equities
in 2016 if oil prices stay between $30 and $40 a barrel, after
pulling out about half that amount last year, a research
organisation said on Monday.
The largest SWFs, accounting for about 89 percent of managed
assets, sold $213.37 billion of listed equities in 2015, the
Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute (SWFI) said, after an oil price
crash triggered massive fund redemptions and relentless selling
of foreign currency reserves by producers.
"The era of petrodollar-filled wheelbarrows being dumped
into giant vats seems to be numbered," said the SWFI, whose 2015
figure includes both direct equity stakes and investments made
through external fund managers.
Norway, with some $800 billion in its SWF, has said its
budget will use 2.8 percent of the fund in 2016, up from 2.6
percent in 2015.
SWFs control some $7 trillion of assets globally, of which
oil and gas producers account for some $4.2 trillion, according
to Morgan Stanley. The SWFI says about $2.76 trillion is managed
externally.
Asset managers whose businesses are skewed towards SWF
mandates have been vocal about redemptions, with Aberdeen,
Ashmore and Northern Trust all citing SWFs as one of the reasons
for their shrinking asset base.
"These funds were set up for a rainy day and the rainy day
has arrived," Aberdeen Asset Management chief executive, Martin
Gilbert, said this month, flagging more outflows.
But some industry participants dismiss claims that SWFs are
behind 2016's equity market rout.
State Street Global Advisors' head of policy and research in
the official institutions group, Elliot Hentov, says SWFs own
less than 4 percent of global stock market capitalisation, of
which only a fraction is being sold at any given time.
"For a certain type of manager it's a great excuse," he
said. "SWFs aren't particularly vocal about what they do, so
it's a great bogeyman, as the bogeyman won't talk. It's like a
conspiracy theory you can't disprove."
"Even if they sold 0.5 percent of market cap, it wouldn't
move the needle," he said.
Some SWFs have also used the sharp price falls to buy, with
Norway's fund boosting its holdings in Iberdrola, Credit Suisse,
Intu Properties and Barclays over 2015, data from research house
Aranca showed. Singapore's GIC has also raised its stake in Intu
Properties and travel retailer Dufry.
"The more established funds will look at the current market
sell-off as an opportunity to invest, as their investment
horizon runs into decades," Aranca senior analyst, Nikhil Salvi,
said.
(Editing by Louise Ireland)