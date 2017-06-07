LONDON, June 7 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Facebook on
Wednesday launched disaster maps - an initiative aimed at
helping humanitarian organisations save lives in emergencies.
"When there's a flood, earthquake, fire or other natural
disaster, response organisations need accurate information
quickly about where people are in order to save lives," founder
and chief executive Mark Zuckerberg said on Facebook.
"When traditional communication channels like phone lines
are down, it can take too much time to figure out where people
need help."
The maps will reflect the movements and location of people
before, during and after disasters to help aid agencies work out
where they should deliver food, water and medical supplies.
Zuckerberg said the new maps would help build "safe
communities, and we will keep doing more initiatives like this".
The company worked with the U.N. children's agency UNICEF,
the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent
Societies, the World Food Programme, among others, to identify
what data would be most useful. They would all have immediate
access to the new maps, with other agencies to follow.
Facebook said it would provide three types of maps:
- Location density maps will show people's location before,
during and after a disaster.
- Movement maps will illustrate flight between
neighbourhoods or cities over several hours.
- Safety check maps will show when users let their family
and friends know they are out of harm's way.
