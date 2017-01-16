CAIRO Jan 16 Global Telecom Holding's
board approved a share buy-back of 524.6 million treasury shares
and a bridge loan of $200 million from financial institutions,
it said on Monday.
The board approved a price of 7.90 Egyptian pounds
($0.4193) for the share buy-back, the company said in a
statement, adding it aimed to maximise shareholder value and
reduce the company's share capital as well as support the action
to cancel its global depositary receipts (GDR) listing.
"The low volume of trading of the GDRs on the London Stock
Exchange does not offer investors the opportunity to trade in
meaningful volumes or with any frequency within the public
markets," the statement said.
"Additionally, the regulatory and administrative burden on
the company, including associated costs, will be reduced as a
result of the cancellation of the GDR listing as the company
will no longer have a dual-listing on the London Stock Exchange
and the EGX," it added.
The share buy-back will start on Jan. 19, subject to
regulatory approval, and expire on Feb. 16, it said.
The board also approved a bridge loan of $200 million, with
a tenor of less than one year, the firm said.
($1 = 18.8400 Egyptian pounds)
(Reporting by Asma Alsharif)