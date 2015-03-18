ROME, March 18 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Global demand
for fresh water is set to outstrip supply as a result of
population growth by the middle of this century if current
levels of consumption continue, a study said.
Fears of water shortages could intensify although this is
not the first time in history that demand is poised to outpace
supply, Tony Parolari, the study's lead author, said on
Wednesday.
"Global water consumption per capita has been declining
since 1980 which means efficiency is increasing," Parolari, a
researcher at Duke University, told the Thomson Reuters
Foundation.
"But if population growth trends continue, water use will
have to decline more substantially."
The world's population is expected to hit 9.6 billion by
2050 from more than 7 billion now, according to U.N. estimates.
Whether humans can adapt to declining water supplies depends
on what new technologies for finding water are developed, and
whether population growth levels off, the study said.
The paper, published in the journal WIREs Water, analysed
historical information on water consumption and demographics
with the help of mathematical models to chart changes over time.
Shortages are already affecting millions in Sao Paulo,
Brazil, where residents have been hoarding water in their
apartments following a drought, and the U.S. state of California
which is entering its fourth year of drought.
In past eras of water scarcity, during the expansion of
European cities such as London and Paris in the 19th and early
20th century, technological solutions to the problem were
developed - such as expanding pipeline networks to pump in water
from further afield.
Current pressures could be solved or at least mitigated with
new expertise, including improved ways of removing salt from
ocean water to produce fresh drinking water, Parolari said.
