July 20 From the heart of the U.S. big farm belt
to Colombia, Vietnam and Indonesia, livestock producers are
snapping up wheat damaged by bad weather or low in protein,
providing pigs and poultry with grain more often milled for
making bread.
The increased global purchases of cheap, poor quality wheat
for animal feed come as a combination of bumper crops and low
prices increase its appeal compared to alternatives like corn.
"There's a massive amount of wheat out there that didn't
make the grade," said one U.S. grain merchandiser, who spoke on
condition of anonymity. "The next best option is to either carry
it or find another mouth for it as feed."
Farms in the United States, the Black Sea region, Europe and
Australia have had bumper harvests, which are likely to push
global wheat stocks to record levels for the third consecutive
year in 2016/17, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture
(USDA).
But quality problems have weighed on prices. Now wheat is
eating into demand for corn - also a staple animal feed and
already under pressure from its own ample global supplies.
The USDA last week hiked its estimate for global wheat
consumption in the coming year by 13.3 million tonnes to the
highest ever, "primarily on increased feed use" which the agency
estimated at 144.42 million tonnes.
The last time so much wheat was used as feed was four years
ago, when a harsh drought slashed U.S. corn production.
This time around, bumper corn crops mean it is selling below
benchmark-quality wheat, but discounts for damaged wheat and low
protein make the difference. The USDA cut its forecast for
global consumption of coarse grains, including corn, by 3.3
million tonnes.
Chicago Board of Trade corn is currently 65-75 cents
per bushel cheaper than wheat . But low-protein or
grain-damage discounts are more than $1 per bushel, a price cut
of at least $36 per tonne, grain traders say.
"Wheat's a great substitute for corn, there's plenty of it,
and it's at $7 or $8 a tonne discount (to corn)," said a U.S.
grain export trader who did not want to be named because he is
not authorized to speak to the media. "I've had some Colombians
take it, and I'd love to sell them more."
Colombia's neighbor, Brazil, is an exception. It had its own
feed wheat frenzy earlier this year when hog and poultry
producers used wheat for the first time in a decade as corn
prices soared following a severe drought. Now, with a huge corn
harvest rolling in, Brazil no longer needs to use feed wheat.
LOWER COSTS
Grain customers in the United States - from livestock
producer Cargill to major domestic hog producer The
Maschhoffs - are using more wheat for animals.
"We're seeing feed manufacturers and livestock producers
gravitate toward wheat because it makes sense economically,"
said David Fairfield, senior vice president of feed services at
the National Grain and Feed Association.
On the U.S. East Coast, home to some of the country's
biggest pork production, ships carrying UK feed wheat have been
unloading volumes not seen in years, as a weak pound and cheap
freight give it a competitive edge, said Jack Watts at Britain's
Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board.
About 63,000 tonnes of wheat arrived from Britain in May,
according to the latest customs data - the largest shipments
since 2011/12.
But western European supplies of rain-damaged milling wheat
find ready markets close to home. Black Sea export shipments are
discounted $25 a tonne to corn, compared with $7 premiums in
February.
"You cannot substitute corn 100 percent, but I think the
animal feed manufacturers and importers will take wheat content
to the limit," said a German trader who asked not to be named.
Another German trader, who also requested anonymity, said
demand for feed wheat has risen sharply from some of the big
Asian importers, such as South Korea and Indonesia. The latter
has already slapped controls on imports in a bid to encourage
feed mills to use domestic corn.
"Korean importers have told me that, in the present price
constellation, they will switch to more feed wheat tenders from
corn in coming weeks," this German trader said. "In South Korea
alone, this could result in about 150,000 tonnes a month of corn
imports being switched to feed wheat."
