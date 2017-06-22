NEW YORK, June 22 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Demeaning
images in advertising of women doing domestic chores or scantily
clad act as stubborn obstacles to gender equality, the head of
U.N. Women said on Thursday, urging the global ad industry to
turn into a weapon for good.
Advertising has the power to create positive portrayals of
women and eliminate stereotypes, Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka,
executive director of the United Nations' agency on women, told
the Thomson Reuters Foundation in an interview.
Mlambo-Ngcuka spoke from France, where she is calling on
advertising leaders who are attending the industry's annual
Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity to eliminate stereotypes and
commit to gender equality.
"People are more likely to see adverts in their lives than
read books," she said. "It's a waste if we are not using this
opportunity for good."
Stereotypes of women permeate the globe, she said, be it in
nations such as Iceland with high gender equality or those with
very little in the way of equal rights, like Yemen.
"Of the many things that we've tried to do to obtain gender
equality, we are not getting the kind of traction and success
that we are looking for, because of the underlying stereotypes
and social norms in existence in society," she said.
"Adverts create a role model that people look up to, even
mimic and try to be like," said the veteran South African
politician.
"If they see men in powerful positions most of the time and
do not see women and people who look like them ... then they
think this is not for them."
Research by the Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media
illustrates the issue, said Philip Thomas, chief executive of
the annual advertising event in Cannes, who also participated in
the interview with the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
One in ten female characters in advertising is shown in
sexually revealing clothing, six times the number of male
characters, he said.
Of characters portrayed as intelligent - such as doctors or
scientists - men are 62 percent more likely than women to play
those roles, he said. Women are 48 percent more likely to be
shown in the kitchen, he said.
Creative teams at advertising agencies are predominantly
male, and just 11 percent of creative directors around the world
are female, he said.
The industry can make an effort to mentor women, employ and
promote more female creative teams and reward work that promotes
positive images, he said.
Mlambo-Ngcuka said she welcomed efforts such as one in
Berlin, where the city's ruling coalition has agreed on a ban on
degrading or sexist advertising.
An expert committee will examine and prevent discriminatory
advertising on both privately and publicly owned advertising
billboards and hoardings.
Opposition parties in Berlin say such a ban infringes on
free speech.
"When it's so much that is against us, I think we are
allowed sometimes to make some extreme measures even if there's
a controversy," she said. "Let's have the discussion."
