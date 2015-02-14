LONDON, Feb 14 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - From India
where marital rape is legal to Russia where women are banned
from 456 jobs, scores of countries have failed to honour a
promise to scrap all laws that discriminate against women,
campaigners said on Saturday.
Rights group Equality Now called on all governments to
review their legislation as it launched a report highlighting
discriminatory laws around the world, in areas such as wife
obedience, polygamy, inheritance rights and 'honour killings'.
"We wanted to show how women are treated as children, as
property without conscious thought, how they are stereotyped
into particular roles, and how these roles are codified in law,"
said Jacqui Hunt, Equality Now's London director.
The review coincides with the 20th anniversary of the 1995
Beijing Platform for Women, when 189 governments pledged to
"revoke any remaining laws that discriminate on the basis of
sex".
"We need to hold governments accountable to that promise,"
Hunt said.
"A first step to providing women's equality is to ensure a
strong legal framework. If a government discriminates in its
laws it shows very clearly the disrespect it has for women and
girls."
Countries picked out include Lebanon, where a rapist will
not be prosecuted if he marries his victim, and Iran, where a
woman's testimony is worth less than a man's.
In Russia women are barred from a long list of jobs
including train driver, tractor operator, carpenter, firefighter
and sailor. In Saudi Arabia - not one of the Beijing Platform
signatories - women are not allowed to drive cars because
driving is "a source of undeniable vices".
Many countries, including Democratic Republic of Congo and
Nicaragua, have laws stating that the husband is head of the
household and his wife must follow him wherever he chooses to
live.
Some countries have not only failed to repeal discriminatory
laws but have introduced new ones; Kenya, for example, legalised
polygamous marriages last year.
RAPE LAWS
The report is not a comprehensive round-up, but Hunt said
the examples showed how discriminatory laws affect women in all
aspects of their lives and all regions of the world.
On the other hand, there has been significant progress since
the 1995 pledge, she said. More than half the laws highlighted
in Equality Now's previous reviews have been repealed or
amended.
Costa Rica, Ethiopia, Guatemala, Peru and Uruguay have
scrapped laws allowing a rapist to avoid punishment by marrying
his victim.
Malaysia and Tonga have made marital rape a crime, Kuwait
has given women the vote, Bahamas has given equal inheritance
rights and Algeria has dropped wife obedience.
The report will be discussed at next month's session of the
U.N. Commission on the Status of Women, which meets yearly to
review progress towards gender equality.
"Governments must turn words into deeds and finally repeal
or amend all laws that discriminate on the basis of sex so the
next generation of women and girls can enjoy their rights and
live as equal partners in society," the report says.
Although some discriminatory laws are not enforced, it is
still important to repeal them, Hunt said.
"Having them on the books still sends a message that women
are worth less and can be discriminated against. And that
message is another obstacle to women having equality."
(Reporting by Emma Botha; Editing by Tim Pearce)