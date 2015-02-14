LONDON, Feb 14 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Despite a
global push for greater equality 20 years ago, many countries'
laws show that men and women are still far from enjoying equal
rights. Here is a snapshot of some of the more blatantly
discriminatory laws.
MALTA: If a man kidnaps a woman, he can escape prosecution if he
marries her.
SAUDI ARABIA: Women are barred from driving. A 1990 Fatwa says
"women's driving of automobiles ... is a source of undeniable
vices".
IRAN: A law passed in 2013 allows men to marry their adopted
daughters from the age of 13.
INDIA: The law states that sexual intercourse between a man and
his wife is not rape.
NIGERIA: Violence "by a husband for the purpose of correcting
his wife" is lawful.
RUSSIA: Women are barred from 456 jobs including those of train
or truck driver, steelmaker, leather cutter, firefighter, sailor
or aircraft mechanic.
YEMEN: A wife "must permit (her husband) to have legitimate
intercourse with her when she is fit to do so" and "must not
leave the conjugal home without his permission unless for a
legitimate reason..."
LEBANON: A rapist is not liable to prosecution if he marries his
victim.
DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF CONGO: The wife must obey the husband and
"is obliged to live with her husband and follow him wherever he
sees fit to reside".
KENYA: The 2014 Marriage Act presumes marriages under customary
or Islamic law are polygamous or potentially polygamous,
regardless of the first wife's views.
Sources: Equality Now, Justice for Iran
(Reporting by Emma Batha, Editing by Tim Pearce)