LONDON, March 1 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Danish
toymaker Lego plans to honour five women scientists, engineers
and astronauts who worked for U.S. space agency NASA by
releasing figurines of the pioneering women that its creator
hopes will inspire more girls to pursue careers in science.
The women include computer scientist Margaret Hamilton,
astronaut Sally Ride and Katherine Johnson, one of three black
female mathematicians whose work on the U.S. space programme in
the 1960s is captured in Oscar-nominated film "Hidden Figures".
Maia Weinstock, a science editor and the winner of a Lego
competition for new sets created by fans, said she wanted to
recognise women who made significant contributions at the
National Aeronautics and Space Administration.
"There are people whose stories have not really been told
who have made seminal contributions to the NASA programmes," she
told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
After submitting her design idea to a Lego website,
Weinstock said it only took 15 days before her proposal garnered
10,000 public votes and attracted attention from the toymaker.
The set, which will also pay tribute to astronomer Nancy
Grace Roman and astronaut Mae Jemison, will feature a mini
version of the Hubble Space Telescope which was sent into space
in the 1990s to collect data and take photographs.
It will also include a space shuttle with rocket boosters,
and various instruments used during historic space missions like
Apollo and Mercury.
Lego Ideas spokeswoman Lise Dydensborg announced Weinstock
as the winner on Tuesday in a video posted on Twitter.
Weinstock said "it was a dream come true" that her design
will be available by late 2017 or early 2018 and hopes it will
inspire girls to become more interested in science, technology,
engineering and research (STEM).
Even though the number of women involved in STEM has
significantly increased in recent years, they are still
under-represented in science, accounting for only about 30
percent of the world's researchers, the United Nations' cultural
agency UNESCO says.
"To be able to see yourself in the toys that you play with
and envision a career that you might go into, I think that's
really powerful. And I hope that girls will see that and be
inspired," she said.
"I also want to make sure boys see that as well and
recognise that women have a place in these fields too."
(Reporting by Lin Taylor @linnytayls, Editing by Katie Nguyen.
Please credit the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm
of Thomson Reuters that covers humanitarian issues, conflicts,
global land and property rights, modern slavery and human
trafficking, women's rights, climate change and resilience.
Visit news.trust.org to see more stories)