June 5 Global X Management Co LLC, the New York-based provider of exchange-traded funds (ETFs), said on Monday it appointed Jon Maier as chief investment officer.

Maier, who will shape the firm's market outlook and investment strategy, will report to Bruno del Ama, Global X's chief executive officer, the company said.

Maier was previously the senior portfolio manager for ETF business at Merrill Lynch Wealth Management. (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)