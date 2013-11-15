HONG KONG Nov 15 Global A&T Electronics (GATE) bondholders are demanding the reversal of a transaction that allowed it to swap $543 million of junior debt for senior bonds - a deal they say dilutes the assets backing their debt and was done without their consent.

The demand notice, of which Reuters has obtained a copy, was served late last week and gives GATE 30 days to unwind the swap transaction or face the debt being declared in default - a possibility that bondholders say gives them rights to seek recovery.

GATE is the parent company of UTAC, a semiconductor business that was taken private by Affinity Equity Partners and TPG Capital Partners in a S$2.2 billion ($1.8 billion) leveraged buyout in 2007.

Singapore-based GATE exchanged second-lien loans due October 2015 totalling $543 million for $502 million in senior notes due 2019, a move distressed debt experts say has helped the company avoid a potential restructuring which could have resulted in dilution of ownership.

"It is possible they knew how the company is performing and they might have seen another restructuring coming. But this is high-handed, it is glaring," said a Hong Kong-based distressed debt specialist, referring to the GATE swap deal.

"In many cases in Australia a lot of LBO (leveraged buyout) guys lost the company to creditors - they could have seen that coming."

The bondholders, which represent a group that owns more than a quarter of GATE's $625 million of bonds due 2019, argue that the debt swap places them at par with junior debtholders, and reduces the value of their collateral - assets owned by GATE.

"The principal beneficiary of this purported exchange was GATE's controlling shareholder: Affinity," the bondholders said in the notice which said the private equity firm owned 47.71 percent of the equity and 35 percent of the second lien loan.

RATING DOWNGRADE

GATE, whose heavy debt burden has put increasing pressure on its cashflows, was issued a credit-rating downgrade last month by Moody's following the debt exchange. The agency cut GATE's rating to B2 from B1, and warned it could be further lowered unless the business stabilises.

"The first-lien bondholders have suffered a significant dilution in collateral from the initial transaction and the second lien bondholders benefit," said Moody's analyst Annalisa Di Chiara, adding that though the swap solves a refinancing issue it also points to sub-par operations at the company.

According to Thomson Reuters eMAXX records, bondholders include major institutions such as BlackRock, Fidelity, JPMorgan Asset Management and ING Investment Management.

There have been capital raising efforts in the past - banks were appointed for an IPO of UTAC in 2010, although plans were later abandoned due to volatile capital markets.

UTAC, the GATE subsidiary, is confident the bondholders' reversal campaign will not succeed. "We believe this purported notice of default is invalid, lacks any merit and is instead designed to serve the interests of certain select noteholders unhappy with the company's recent debt exchange," said Josephine Lim, corporate communications official at the UTAC Group, in an emailed response to Reuters.

PRICE SLIDE

Following the debt swap, the bonds sold off amid worries about higher senior leverage and dilution of collateral, with the price sliding from 88 cents per dollar of face value before the exchange to as low as 68 in early October. The bonds have since recovered to 80 cents.

In recent years, events such as the acquisition of Australia's Nine Entertainment by senior creditors and Affinity's sale of its majority stake in shipping firm Jaya Holdings Ltd., following a restructuring, serve to remind investors they can risk loss of control.

Asia-focused Affinity did not respond to requests for comment. Affinity, which manages $4 billion, was spun out of UBS Capital Asia Pacific, UBS's private equity arm, in March 2004.

The controversy comes as Affinity is in the final stages of raising its fourth fund, which could raise up to $3.5 billion to invest in Asia.

The GATE dispute has already hurt investor sentiment, reflected in the slide in the bond price, and some creditors say it could potentially damage future fund-raising efforts.

"It certainly will make investors more cynical of deals brought to market by private equity sponsors," said Darryl Flint, CIO at hedge fund Double Haven.

"The sponsors of Global A&T are private equity funds and a majority of their revenue is from the U.S. so this is not an 'emerging markets' event." ($1 = 1.2483 Singapore dollars) (Additional reporting by Stephen Aldred; Editing by Eric Meijer)