Sept 9 A New York state regulator has sought
information from Barclays Plc, Deutsche Bank
, Goldman Sachs and Societe Generale
on potential manipulation of U.S. Treasury auctions, said a
person familiar with the matter.
The Department of Financial Services sent letters to the
banks in early August, seeking information on their operations
related to Treasury auctions, the person said.
The letters do not necessarily indicate wrongdoing by the
banks, said the person.
The Financial Times, citing sources, reported that the
letters contained general questions and that the probe was in
early stages with no focus on any particular bank. (on.ft.com/1JSDKww)
U.S. Department of Justice spokesman Peter Carr declined to
comment. Representatives of Societe Generale, Deutsche Bank and
Goldman Sachs also declined to comment.
Barclays did not immediately respond to requests for
comment.
All the banks are primary dealers in the $12.5 trillion
Treasury market, authorized to transact directly with the
Federal Reserve.
