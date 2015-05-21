PARIS May 21 Start-up Global Bioenergies and sugar group Cristal Union have formed a joint venture to build France's first plant making petrochemical product isobutene from renewable sources, the companies said on Thursday.

Global Bioenergies is among firms trying to develop chemical processes involving biomass, notably to yield new biofuels for transport at a time when biofuel using food crops has been criticised.

It is also conducting a gasoline pilot with car maker Audi .

The joint venture, called IBN-One, aims to develop a 50,000 tonne capacity plant that could be operational by 2018, using a isobutene process under a non-exclusive licence from Global Bioenergies, the partners said in a statement.

IBN-One, which will have a share capital of 1 million euros ($1.1 million), expects to fund the engineering work through a financing round scheduled for 2016, followed by further financing in 2017 for the construction phase, the companies said.

Global Bioenergies said in a separate document that it had budgeted 15 million euros for next year's round, which would see public and private investors become shareholders of IBN-One, and 100 million for the construction phase, to be financed through existing shareholders and debt.

Shares in Global Bioenergies were up 7.5 percent by 0810 GMT following the announcement.

The isobutene produced at the plant will target sectors like renewable ethanol fuel, the partners said in the statement.

Farming cooperative Cristal Union is one of Europe's largest sugar makers and wants to expand in the run-up to a liberalisation of the European Union's sugar regime in 2017.

"The development of market share for renewable (...) dovetails perfectly with the policy of increasing beet-growing areas planned by Cristal Union with the end of sugar quotas looming," Cristal Union Chief Executive Alain Commissaire said in the statement.

Cristal Union this year declined a merger offer from fellow French sugar group Tereos. ($1 = 0.8980 euros) (Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide and Gus Trompiz; Editing by James Regan)