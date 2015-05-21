* Biomass-based isobutene plant to be operational in 2018

* JV, called IGB-One, to open up to new investors in 2016

* Global Bioenergies eyes 2nd plant, IBN-Two, in Germany

* Audi plans stake in Global Bioenergies "in next months" (Adds second plant project in Germany, Audi stake, details)

By Sybille de La Hamaide

BAZANCOURT, France, May 21 Chemical firm Global Bioenergies has formed a joint venture with sugar group Cristal Union to build France's first plant making isobutene from renewable sources, and plans a second in Germany, it said on Thursday.

Global Bioenergies is among firms trying to develop chemical processes involving biomass to produce an alternative isobutene, to replace oil in products ranging from fuels to plastics and food products such as chewing gum.

The joint venture, called IBN-One, aims to develop a 50,000 tonne capacity plant that could be operational by 2018, using a isobutene process under a non-exclusive licence from Global Bioenergies, the partners told reporters during a visit to a pilot plant in Banzancourt in northeast France.

IBN-One, which will have a share capital of 1 million euros ($1.1 million), will open up to new investors in 2016 to fund engineering work through a 15 million euros financing round, while the 100 million construction phase would be financed through shareholders and debt, Global Bioenergies said.

"Global Bioenergies doesn't picture itself as a long-term reference shareholder in the company and will keep a fairly low stake," CEO Marc Delcourt told reporters, adding income would mainly come from the licence.

The same model would be applied in a second plant called IBN-Two GmbH for which it is still seeking partners.

Shares in Global Bioenergies closed 8.9 percent higher following the announcement.

Global Bioenergies has signed partnerships with several companies in the past years, including Audi in 2014.

The German car maker intends to exercise an option to take a stake in Global Bioenergie "in the next months", Audi's head of sustainable product development, Reiner Mangold, told Reuters.

"We believe electrical cars will be important for cities but for mid- and long-distance we need other renewable solutions," he said, declining to give financial details.

Farming cooperative Cristal Union, which has a 6 percent stake in Global Bioernergies, is one of Europe's largest sugar makers and wants to expand in the run-up to a liberalisation of the European Union's sugar regime in 2017.

"To raise our beet area, we need to find new outlets and isobutene will be one of them," Cristal Union Deputy Director General Xavier Astolfi said.

The new biofuel, isooctane, would not compete with ethanol but 5 percent of it would be added in E-10 fuel, which currently mixes 10 percent of ethanol and 90 percent gasoline, Delcourt said.

IBN-One's plant, which will consume 190,000 tonnes sugar a year, made mainly from byproducts of sugar and ethanol, will be located on one of Cristal Union's existing sites, likely Bazancourt or Arcis-sur-Aube, also in northeast France. ($1 = 0.8980 euros) (Additional reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris; Editing by James Regan and Elaine Hardcastle)