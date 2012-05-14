* Second-round bids due on Global Blue
* Bankers arrange financing packages, HY-bonds considered
By Claire Ruckin and Simon Meads
LONDON, May 14 Private equity firms and trade
buyers are set to fight it out for Equistone Partners Europe's
sale of tax-free shopping company Global Blue next week which
could fetch up to 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion), banking
sources said on Monday.
Boston-based TH Lee Partners, BC Partners, EQT and Silver
Lake Partners, which has teamed up with Switzerland's Partners
Group, and one or two trade buyers were all due to put in bids
in the second-round auction process, banking sources said.
American Express has expressed interest during the process,
the sources said.
Equistone declined to comment.
Headquartered in Nyon, Switzerland, Global Blue's tax-free
shopping business helps overseas travellers into Europe reclaim
VAT sales tax on their shopping and offers its service through
more than 270,000 retail locations worldwide.
In 2010, Global Blue handled more than 20 million
transactions, according to its website.
Bankers have raised concerns over how much debt should back
Global Blue's buyout as its EBITDA has trebled in the past 2
years to 100 million euros ($129 million) in the year to April
2012.
The company has benefited from Russian and Chinese shoppers
attracted to Europe, bankers said.
JP Morgan and independent investment banking advisory firm
Evercore are advising Equistone on the sale process.
Equistone was formed in November following a management
buyout of Barclays Private Equity. It acquired Global Blue in
2007 when the business was valued at 360 million euros.
JP Morgan has provided an all-senior leveraged loan staple
financing package around 4 times EBITDA.
Other banks are working on debt packages of around 450
million euros or 4.5 times EBITDA accessed via the high-yield
bond market which is expected to receive a B+/Stable rating by
S&P rating agency, bankers said.