March 26 Global Geophysical Services Inc
, a provider of seismic data to oil and gas companies,
filed for bankruptcy due to heavy debt and said it was seeking
court approval for $60 million in debtor-in-possession
financing.
The company and some of its units made a Chapter 11 filing
in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Corpus Christi, Texas.
Global Geophysical said on Tuesday that its foreign
subsidiaries were not included in the bankruptcy filing.
"The company continued to be burdened by significant debt
incurred over the past several years," Chief Executive Richard
White said in a statement.
He, however, said Global Geophysical had a strong order
backlog and was seeing increasing demand for its services.
Demand for seismic data, which creates images of the earth's
subsurface and helps companies to identify oil-and-gas-bearing
structures, has risen as energy companies spend more on
exploration in remote and difficult areas.
Global Geophysical had warned of a liquidity crunch earlier
this month.
The company's shares closed 1 percent lower at $0.47 on the
New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday. The stock has fallen about
85 percent in the six months to Tuesday's close.
