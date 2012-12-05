BRIEF-China Sports Industry's shares to resume trade on June 5
* Says its shares to resume trading on June 5 after getting authorities' approval for share transfer deal
DUBAI Dec 5 Global Investment House KSCC : * Global signs formal restructuring agreement with creditors * Global says to split core fee business from non-core principal investments,
transfer debt obligations * Global says existing shareholders to own 30 percent of firm, remaining 70
percent to be owned by creditors special purpose vehicle * Global's business after deal includes asset management, investment banking
and brokerage operations
* Says its shares to resume trading on June 5 after getting authorities' approval for share transfer deal
June 4 Mosul Bank For Development And Investment :