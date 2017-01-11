Jan 11 The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) said on Wednesday it would acquire a 48 percent stake in IT consultancy GlobalLogic Inc from private equity firm Apax Funds.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

San Jose, California-based GlobalLogic also develops software, and its expertise includes applications for cloud computing, embedded computing and mobile devices.

Apax Funds will retain a 48 percent stake in the company. (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru)