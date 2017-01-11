BRIEF-Nokia commences tender offers for outstanding notes
* Nokia commences tender offers for outstanding notes and consent solicitation from certain note holders
Jan 11 The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) said on Wednesday it would acquire a 48 percent stake in IT consultancy GlobalLogic Inc from private equity firm Apax Funds.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
San Jose, California-based GlobalLogic also develops software, and its expertise includes applications for cloud computing, embedded computing and mobile devices.
Apax Funds will retain a 48 percent stake in the company. (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru)
* Nokia commences tender offers for outstanding notes and consent solicitation from certain note holders
May 30 Jana Partners nominated former Kellogg Co executive, and health policy consultant Celeste Clark to Whole Foods Market Inc's board, as the activist shareholder pushes the company to boost profits and its sagging stock.