LONDON, June 9 Rock-bottom interest rates, with
some $10 trillion of sovereign bonds carrying negative yields,
are fast becoming the biggest worry for investors, asset manager
Blackrock said on Thursday.
"Interest rates are really starting to bite. Cash is now
expensive," said Stephen Cohen, global head of fixed income beta
at the world's largest asset manager, said at a briefing.
"Cross-border flows are being driven by 'how do I get away
from negative yields'," he told reporters in London.
Cohen said low yields and interest rates are creating
distortions in global fixed income markets.
His colleague Owen Murfin, co-lead manager for global bond
strategies, said "high quality" income streams offered by
investment grade bonds and U.S. mortgage bonds were among the
most attractive areas to invest.
Sergio Trigo Paz, Blackrock's head of emerging market fixed
income, said he liked debt issued by Russia, Brazil and
Indonesia as inflation turned more benign in these countries.
"We like right now Russia, Brazil, Indonesia across the
board," he said. "We are more negative on Eastern Europe.
(Reporting by Jamie McGeever and Karin Strohecker; editing by
Sujata Rao)