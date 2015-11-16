(For other news from Reuters Global Investment Outlook Summit here)
By Sujata Rao
Nov 16 - Resilient consumer demand across the developed
world will push global equity markets higher in 2016, NN
Investment Partners expects, predicting Japanese and euro zone
stocks will outgun their U.S. peers with high single-digit
returns.
Valentijn van Nieuwenhuijzen, the head of multi-asset at NN
IP, which has 180 billion euros ($192.47 billion) under
management, told the Reuters Global Investment Outlook Summit on
Monday that he was overweight global equities, expecting less
volatility in 2016 after the swings over the past 12-18 months.
"We see significant upside in euro zone and Japan.
Double-digit returns are not a base case, but high single digits
is feasible," he said at the summit, held at the Reuters office
in London.
Van Nieuwenhuijzen said earnings growth and valuations in
both markets were reasonable, while the improvement in economic
growth data across Europe was likely to translate into greater
consumer spending.
"I would put it the other way round: Why not? Why would you
not be investing - this is not the year where you would say
markets have moved so quickly, so let's get out," he said. "We
are not too fearful of asset price bubbles popping in the next
couple of years."
Van Nieuwenhuijzen was more sceptical about U.S. equities,
however, noting that with the first U.S rate rise in almost a
decade on the horizon, companies were at a different stage of
the economic cycle. Low single-digit returns are possible next
year, he reckons.
The S&P 500 index has also rallied more than 200 percent
since mid-2009 as economic recovery took hold sooner, compared
with around 130 percent for European stocks.
Emerging equities, meanwhile, have risen less than 80
percent, their underperformance worsening since 2011.
Van Nieuwenhuijzen noted that huge declines in emerging
market currencies in the past year meant much adjustment had
already happened well ahead of the U.S. rate rise, which is
widely expected to come in December.
But he does not favour taking big positions, preferring to
stay neutral on emerging market equities and underweight on
debt, tactical positions he expects to keep in 2016.
FED, RISKS
But these views are the broad consensus across the
investment community, and van Nieuwenhuijzen was aware of the
risks to the strategies, which are predicated on a gradual rise
in Fed rates, a soft landing for China's economy and
stabilisation in commodity prices around current levels.
He does not expect last week's Paris bombings to have a
lasting market impact. But risks could be far greater from
attacks on oil installations in Gulf states such as Saudi Arabia
that led to crude prices spiking overnight to $80-$100 a barrel.
"The number one worry is still China, the number two is
escalation in the Middle East ... When I am thinking about
things that could go wrong, it is possible attacks in Saudi
Arabia disrupting energy supplies globally."
He said he was considering a bigger position in energy and
materials shares to position for a commodity price bounce, with
risks to the current strategy also coming from positive
surprises on emerging market growth.
"We are monitoring this closely. If you see traction on this
you can easily see double-digit returns," he said, adding he had
gone overweight U.S. junk-rated corporate bonds earlier this
year as oil prices stabilised.
NN is more sanguine about the U.S. Federal Reserve, with
this week's inflation data likely to cement expectations of a
December move. Van Nieuwenhuijzen predicts a "dovish wrapper"
around the U.S. hiking cycle but nevertheless sees U.S. interest
rates at 1.25 percent by the end of 2016.
But 10-year U.S. yields, currently around 2.25 percent, are
unlikely to rise that much, he said.
"It will be accompanied by curve flattening as well. It will
not be a one-for-one in long-term yields ... I would say of that
100-125 basis points tightening, probably only half of it will
translate into the longer end."
($1 = 0.9352 euros)
