SINGAPORE May 28 A second major physical iron ore trading platform backed by big miners and Chinese steelmakers will debut on Wednesday, going head to head with China's own platform in a race to create an industry price benchmark.

Singapore-based GlobalOre kicks off less than a month after top iron ore market China launched its first iron ore physical trading platform in a bid to boost its price-setting influence in its biggest commodity import by volume.

Top miners Vale, BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto and giant Chinese steelmaker Baoshan Iron and Steel which are also members of the Chinese platform run by the China Beijing International Mining Exchange (CBMX), have signed up for GlobalOre, GlobalOre said on its website.

Other founding shareholders of GlobalOre include Glencore and China's Hunan Valin and Minmetals , it said.

Like CBMX, GlobalOre will be using an online trading tool with which members will be able to buy or sell iron ore in a range of product specifications.

And like CBMX, the Singapore-based platform is launching at a time when Chinese appetite for iron ore is sluggish along with soft steel demand, leading to only few traded transactions on China's platform since it began on May 8.

At just above $130 a tonne, spot iron ore prices .IO62-CNI=SI have lost more than 10 percent this month, forcing Chinese steel mills to defer deliveries and traders to skip cargoes to avoid further losses as China's slowing economy drags down steel prices.

"It's not a question of which platform is better, it's a question of the market uncertainty which is affecting volumes at CBMX," said Henry Liu, head of commodity research at Mirae Asset Securities in Hong Kong.

While it's "difficult to say which platform will emerge the winner" Liu said it was clear platform operators wanted to ride on China's robust demand for iron ore, with imports last year reaching a record high 686 million tonnes.

Liu said it would take time for each platform to establish liquidity flows necessary to create price benchmarks.

CBMX will only realise its price discovery function when its annual trade volume hits 100 million tonnes or even 200 million tonnes, an exchange official said at the launch this month. (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)