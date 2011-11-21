* Deal for $116 mln

* Deal expected to close in Q1

* Global Partners to assume $180 mln debt

Nov 21 Global Partners LP will buy Alliance Energy LLC for about $116 million to enter into supply of fuel through gasoline stations.

The distributor of petroleum products will issue 5.85 million limited partner units to Alliance's shareholders and take the company's $180 million debt.

The deal, expected to add to Global Partners' profit in the first year of operation, is expected to close in first quarter.

Global Partners plans to increase its revolving credit facility by about $100 million in connection with the deal.

Alliance operates 542 gasoline stations in New England, New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

Members from the Slifka family, who own 95 percent of Alliance, also own the Global Partner's unit. (Reporting by Divya Lad in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)