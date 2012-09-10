* Danish group to run Global Ports jointly with N-Trans
* Hopes to benefit from Russia's accession to WTO
* Global Ports chairman hints at more M&A activity
By Alexei Anishchuk and Ole Mikkelsen
MOSCOW/COPENHAGEN, Sept 10 APM Terminals, the
ports arm of Danish shipping group A.P. Moller-Maersk
, is to buy a 37.5 percent stake in Russia's Global
Ports from N-Trans for $860 million to establish a
foothold in the Russian cargo market.
The deal, in which APM Terminals will pay $840 million in
cash and assume $20 million of debt, follows Russia's accession
to the World Trade Organisation (WTO) last month and is the
largest direct foreign investment in Russia's transportation
sector to date, APM chief executive Kim Fejfer told Reuters on
Monday.
Fejfer said that Russia's membership of the WTO will make it
easier to trade with the country, adding: "We have now created a
platform with Global Ports that will be our strategic
partnership in the coming years. We expect long-term growth and,
of course, we will seek to expand where demand allows."
APM will run the company on an equal basis with N-Trans,
each owning 37.5 percent, with 25 percent being listed in
London.
During the first two years of the partnership, neither party
can increase or reduce its stake. In the subsequent three years
they can raise or lower their holdings, and after five years
they are free to sell out, Fejfer said.
The partners also agreed to reduce their voting shares in
Global Ports by converting them into non-voting stocks, giving
the 25 percent free-floated shares about 40 percent of the total
voting rights.
Global Ports, which raised $588 million in a London initial
public offering (IPO) last year, owns container terminals in
Russia, on the Pacific and Baltic Sea coasts and in Finland. It
accounts for 30 percent of total container volumes in Russian
ports and 23 percent of the total exports of fuel oil from the
former Soviet Union countries.
The Russian ports operator is upbeat on the prospects for
the cargo container market in Russia and the former Soviet
Union, Global Ports chairman Nikita Mishin told Reuters.
"We do not exclude the possibility of new greenfield
projects, brownfield projects and mergers and acquisitions,"
Mishin said.
However, Alfa-Bank analyst Iouli Matevossov said that the
expansion plans will depend on Russia's economic situation.
"Container transshipment of goods will largely depend on how
much Russian consumers are ready to buy, which in its turn will
be influenced by the rouble rate and other factors affecting
end-consumers," he said.
(Editing by David Goodman)