Nov 30 Global Ship Lease Inc said its lenders have agreed to extend a key requirement under its credit facility by a year, amid a downturn in containership markets.

Shares of London-based Global Ship Lease, which had touched a year-low of $1.62 on Tuesday, were trading up 12 percent at $1.87 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

The company had expected its loan-to-value, a ratio of outstanding borrowings to the aggregate charter-free market value of the secured vessels, would exceed the 75 percent limit.

The company, which charters vessels to shipping companies, said it will not be able to pay dividends during the period of the waiver.