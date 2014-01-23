BRIEF-India cenbank says it does not get any bids at 14-day variable rate repo auction
* India central bank says it does not get any bids at 14-day variable rate repo auction Source text: http://bit.ly/2oaofAA
Jan 23 Reuters has launched the Global Sports Forum, a chatroom for screen clients on Thomson Reuters Messenger. The forum, co-ordinated by members of the Reuters Sports editorial desk, allows users to debate the latest twists and turns in world sport while questioning expert guest speakers on the sports issues of the day. Weekly competitions and quizzes also feature. To sign up, click on (here) (Editing by Mark Meadows)
* India central bank says it does not get any bids at 14-day variable rate repo auction Source text: http://bit.ly/2oaofAA
* Broader market buying seen in midcaps, small caps - analyst