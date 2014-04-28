April 28 Former Liverpool goalkeeper Bruce Grobbelaar will appear as a guest on Thomson Reuters Messenger's Global Sports Forum on Wednesday at 1400 GMT.

Former Northern Ireland and Fulham manager Lawrie Sanchez, who scored past Grobbelaar to win the 1988 FA Cup for Wimbledon, appears on Tuesday at 0900 GMT.

The forum, co-ordinated by members of the Reuters Sports editorial desk, also allows users to debate the latest twists and turns in world sport while questioning expert guest speakers on the sports issues of the day. Weekly competitions and quizzes also feature. To sign up, click here To follow on the go click here (Editing by Mark Meadows)