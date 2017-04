May 21 The Global Sports Forum on Thomson Reuters Messenger is running a series of competitions ahead of and during Brazil.

Members can predict fixtures, pick fantasy teams and complete their wallchart with prizes for the winners.

The forum, co-ordinated by members of the Reuters Sports editorial desk, also allows users to debate the latest twists and turns in world sport while questioning expert guest speakers on the sports issues of the day. Quizzes also feature. To sign up, click here To follow on the go click here (Editing by Mark Meadows)