BRIEF-Wifog Holding Q1 net sales at SEK 1.7 million
* Q1 NET SALES SEK 1.7 MILLION VERSUS SEK 1.6 MILLION YEAR AGO
CAIRO Aug 4 Global Telecom, the Egypt-based group formerly known as Orascom Telecom, made a net profit of $26.5 million in the second quarter, down from $27.4 million in the same period a year earlier, the firm said in a statement on Thursday.
The firm made total revenue of $693 million compared with $736 million in the same period last year. (Reporting by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Mark Potter)
* Says sets long term financial targets for SDS: 20 percent annual growth with an EBIT margin of 20-30 percent Source text for Eikon (in Swedish): Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)