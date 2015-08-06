BRIEF-Alpha And Omega Semiconductor sees Q4 revenue $95 mln-$99 mln
* Alpha And Omega Semiconductor reports financial results for the fiscal third quarter of 2017 ended march 31, 2017
CAIRO Aug 6 Egypt's Global Telecom Holding , formerly Orascom Telecom, reported a second-quarter net profit of $28 million.
That compared with a loss of $175 million a year earlier, the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein; editing by Jason Neely)
* Alpha And Omega Semiconductor reports financial results for the fiscal third quarter of 2017 ended march 31, 2017
* GoDaddy Inc. announces proposed follow-on offering and repurchase