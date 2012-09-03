BRIEF-Lakshmi Vilas Bank seeks members' nod to raise funds up to 2.50 bln rupees
* Seeks members' nod for fund raising by issue of debt securities up to 2.50 billion rupees
MOSCOW, Sept 3 Russian freight operator Globaltrans Investment said on Monday that profit for the first half year was flat, as the increased costs of expanding its business offset a rise in operating profit.
Profit for the six months was $159.5 million, compared to $159.3 million the same period a year ago, it said. Revenue rose 7 percent to $967.5 million.
Globaltrans in April agreed a deal to buy the railcar unit of iron ore miner Metalloinvest for $540 million and has also been increasing its purchases of railcars. In July it raised $520 million from a share sale, giving it firepower to expand and make possible further acquisitions.
Globaltrans, which went public in 2008 at $13.25 per share, also raised cash via a secondary offering to buy a controlling stake in BaltTransServis in 2009.
* Seeks members' nod for fund raising by issue of debt securities up to 2.50 billion rupees
BERLIN, June 6 The European Union would be best to wait until after a Sept. 24 election in Germany before taking up trade talks with the United States again, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday.