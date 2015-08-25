Aug 25 Global X Management Company LLC, which provides exchange-traded funds, appointed Brian Diessner as head of sales and Chris Ciompi as head of marketing.

Diessner will lead the investment manager's institutional sales operations and Ciompi will operate the firm's overall marketing portfolio.

Diessner and Ciompi will both report to Bruno del Ama, the chief executive of Global X.

Diessner was most recently a director with the US Wealth Advisory Direct Team at BlackRock and Ciompi was most recently vice president of integrated marketing with Liberty Mutual Insurance Co. (Reporting by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)