Aug 26 Satellite communications provider
Globecomm Systems Inc agreed to be taken private by
investment firm Wasserstein & Co for about $340 million.
Wasserstein's offer of $14.15 per share in cash represents a
1.73 percent discount to Globecomm's closing price on Friday.
Globecomm shares fell 3 percent to $13.95 on the Nasdaq on
Monday morning, trading well below the offer price. The stock
had risen 24 percent to Friday since the company said in January
that it was exploring strategic alternatives.
The transaction is expected to be financed through cash
provided by Wasserstein affiliates and other co-investors, and
debt financing, Globecomm said in a statement.
Wasserstein & Co, founded by the late Bruce Wasserstein in
2001, has made deals worth $3 billion. It manages the New York
magazine, which is solely owned by the Wasserstein family.
The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of this
year.
Needham & Co was the financial adviser to Globecomm for the
deal, while Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel LLP was the legal
counsel.
Jones Day is the legal adviser to Wasserstein, and U.S.
Space LLC advised the investment firm.