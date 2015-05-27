May 27 GlobeImmune Inc said its experimental hepatitis B drug did not meet the main goal of reducing infection in patients after 24 weeks, in a mid-stage trial.

However, the drug was found to reduce HBsAg, an antigen that indicates the strength of hepatitis B infection, after 48 weeks, the company said on Wednesday.

GlobeImmune is developing the drug, GS-4774, with Gilead Sciences Inc. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)