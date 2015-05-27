(Adds details)

May 27 GlobeImmune Inc said its experimental hepatitis B drug did not meet the main goal of reducing infection in patients after 24 weeks, in a mid-stage trial.

However, the drug reduced HBsAg, an antigen that indicates the strength of hepatitis B infection, after 48 weeks, the company said on Wednesday.

GlobeImmune is developing the drug, GS-4774, with Gilead Sciences Inc.

The drug was tested in 178 patients who were already on oral antiviral treatment.

Hepatitis B is the most common liver infection affecting about 400 million people worldwide.

Left untreated, the infection can cause diseases such as liver scarring and cancer.

As drugs to treat hepatitis C flood the market, drugmakers are shifting focus to other liver diseases, including hepatitis B and fatty liver disease.

Companies developing hepatitis B drugs include Arrowhead Research Corp, Canada's Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corp and Isis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

GlobeImmune's shares closed at $8.24 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.