* Exit requests rise to 3.14 pct in Feb from all-time low in
Jan
* Requests below Feb 2011 or Feb 2010 levels
* Jump in exit demands for funds offering cash in 1-2 months
* Hedge funds lost 5.2 pct in 2011 - HFR
By Laurence Fletcher
LONDON, Feb 21 Investor demands to pull
out of hedge funds rose from an all-time low last month but
remain at a historically subdued level, data from hedge fund
services firm GlobeOp shows, in a sign investors are not
deserting the sector despite last year's mediocre returns.
The GlobeOp Forward Redemption Indicator, a monthly
snapshot of clients giving notice to withdraw their cash as a
percentage of GlobeOp's assets under administration, was 3.14
percent in February.
This was up from an all-time low of 1.85 percent last month,
although there tend to be more exit requests in February as
investors rejig their portfolios in preparation for a key hedge
fund redemption date at the end of March.
A year ago the indicator measured 3.36 percent, while in
February 2010 it was 4.63.
"February continues the recent trend of very low redemption
levels," CEO Hans Hufschmid told Reuters.
By far the biggest jump in new redemption requests was for
funds offering an exit in the next one to two months, where 2.26
percent of investors asked for their money back.
This suggests a jump in the number of investors, perhaps
worried by last year's losses, planning to pull out of funds
with a month or 45-ay notice period at the end of March.
"The one-to-two month period points to the end of the first
quarter of the year, one of the four seasonal points at which
investors readjust their portfolios and allocations," Hufschmid
said.
Hedge funds lost 5.2 percent in 2011, according to Hedge
Fund Research, as they battled volatile markets dominated by
worries over the euro zone's debt crisis.
The loss was their second year of losses in just four years,
raising questions over their ability to deliver absolute
returns.
However, a rebound in markets has helped managers recover
some ground this year, with the average fund up 2.6 percent in
January.
GlobeOp's data covers around $173 billion of assets under
administration, or around 8 to 10 percent of the global hedge
fund industry.
The GlobeOp Forward Redemption Indicator hit an all-time
high of 19.27 percent in November 2008 in the wake of the
collapse of U.S. investment bank Lehman Brothers, but has not
risen above 10 percent since September 2009.