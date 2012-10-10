LONDON Oct 10 Hedge fund clients pulled out
more money than they put in over the past month in spite of a
strong performance, in a possible sign of nerves that the
parlous state of major economies could hit their returns.
Net outflows from hedge funds, as measured by the SS&C
GlobeOp Capital Movement Index, which tracks monthly net
subscriptions to and redemptions from funds, were 0.67 percent
of the total during the month to October 1.
The withdrawals are only the third month of net outflows
this year - July's figure showed net outflows of 1 percent while
January's figure saw investors withdraw 0.71 percent of the
total - and come during a month when most hedge funds made
money.
"Inflows have remained steady, while outflows have spiked in
line with quarter-end rebalancing," Bill Stone, Chairman and
Chief Executive Officer at SS&C Technologies, said.
October's figure is affected by investors rebalancing their
portfolios at quarter-end, but the same month in 2011 and 2010
saw inflows of 0.3 percent and 1.12 percent respectively.
Hedge funds ended the third quarter strongly after
equity-focused managers jumped on rallying stock markets and
credit funds made further gains betting on U.S. mortgage-backed
securities.
The SS&C GlobeOp Hedge Fund Performance Index rose 1.11
percent during September, bringing 2012 gains to 7.96 percent.
Although the rise will be welcomed by the industry, coming
after the average fund ended last year in the red for the second
year of negative performance in four, hedge funds still trail
stock indexes such as the S&P 500, which is up some 16 percent.
The relatively poor performance has not always deterred
investors over the past year, however.
The Capital Movement Index reached an all-time high at the
start of September, underlining how more investors are turning
to hedge funds instead of traditional equity and bond
investments.
SS&C GlobeOp's data covers around $187 billion of hedge fund
assets under administration, or around 8 to 10 percent of the
global hedge fund industry.