By Anjuli Davies
| LONDON, April 23
LONDON, April 23 Investor demands to pull money
out of hedge funds fell in April, data shows, in a sign that
renewed volatility in financial markets may not be piling fresh
pressure on more clients to quit the sector.
The GlobeOp Forward Redemption Indicator, a monthly snapshot
of clients giving notice to withdraw their cash as a percentage
of GlobeOp's assets under administration, measured 2 percent in
April, down from 3.23 percent in March but slightly above an
all-time low of 1.85 percent in January.
"April's forward redemptions dropped to two percent, the
second lowest month on record and the lowest April in the
history of the Indicator," GlobeOp Financial Services
Chief Executive Hans Hufschmid said.
By far the biggest jump in new redemption requests was for
funds offering an exit in the next two to three months, where
1.11 percent of investors asked for their money back.
A year ago the indicator measured 2.45 percent, while in
April 2010 it was 2.83.
The $2 trillion hedge fund industry lost 5.3 percent in
performance terms last year, according to Hedge Fund Research,
struggling to cope with volatile markets as the crisis in the
euro zone deepened.
However, in the first three months of the year the average
hedge fund is up 4.9 percent, the best quarterly returns in five
years, attracting $16 billion in net new money.
Markets have been boosted by the European Central Bank's 1
trillion euro cash injection - the so-called Long Term
Refinancing Operations - designed to avoid another credit
crunch.
But renewed concerns about the euro zone's lack of political
will to tackle the region's debt burden has increased volatility
in financial markets in recent weeks.
GlobeOp's data covers around $187 billion of hedge fund
assets under administration, or around 8 to 10 percent of the
global hedge fund industry.
The GlobeOp Forward Redemption Indicator hit an all-time
high of 19.27 percent in November 2008 in the wake of the
collapse of U.S. investment bank Lehman Brothers, but has not
risen above 10 percent since September 2009.