LONDON, July 21 Investors kept their money in hedge funds in July amid market volatility over Greece and China, data showed on Tuesday, with requests to take cash out dropping to their lowest levels in 2-1/2 years.

The SS&C GlobeOp Forward Redemption Indicator, a snapshot of withdrawal requests expressed as a percentage of assets under administration, fell to 2.08 percent in July from 4.72 percent in June, fund administrator SS&C Technologies said in a statement. This was the lowest level since January 2013.

"Investors are keeping their hedge fund allocations largely in place despite turmoil in international markets," Bill Stone, chairman and chief executive of SS&C Technologies, said in the statement.

Stone added that the level of withdrawals reflected seasonal patterns to some extent, but was even lower than normal for July.

The index is based on data provided by the fund administrator's clients and represents about 10 percent of assets invested in the hedge fund sector globally. (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Susan Thomas)